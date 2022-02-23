How To Discover And Share Investment Ideas With Stock Card

A lot of people do not take the time to make good investment decisions. Why may that be?

For one, it may be cognitive limits and anxiousness; in some studies, over 50% of adults say finance makes them anxious with individuals between the ages of 18 and 34 having the highest levels of anxiousness.

Anxiousness stems, in part, from market uncertainties and information overload, so to speak.

“Everybody sort of assumes retail investors need to educate themselves,” Hoda Mehr, the founder and CEO at Stock Card, said in a conversation on how to help investors discover and share investment ideas.

“A lot of what we’ve seen is a simplification of the transaction and information gathering processes. However, there’s been limited work on simplifying the decision-making process.”

Mehr’s perspective on the matter is well-rounded. When building and bringing to market software products, as well as launching new businesses and assisting in due diligence processes, Mehr often took refuge in her passion for investing.

To connect with others on her ideas, she founded a Facebook group and wrote Quora articles. Mehr soon realized that though access to information has been democratized, access to good investment decisions has not.

Inception: After spotting an opportunity to help investors better realize their potential, Mehr founded Stock Card.

In 2018, Mehr’s proof-of-concept was built using a drag-and-drop website builder. Gradually, she hired developers, utilized APIs and added automation.

To discover the right stocks, ETFs and cryptos, Stock Card’s web-based platform greets users with screeners that let them sift through technical and fundamental information, and reveal strong growth opportunities.

“It’s all done in a visual way without the need for a finance background,” Mehr explained. “Discovery and research happens in a very easy way which helps in democratizing access to good decisions.”

Differentiator: Users can follow the investments of some of their favorite finance creatives like "Let’s Talk Money!" host Joseph Hogue, from media platforms like Alphabet-owned (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

“Gradually, we started talking to YouTubers, Facebook admins, Twitter personalities and bloggers about what we’re doing, and some partnered with us,” Mehr said on how to better engage and level-up users. “We even run contests.”

Going Forward: Much of Stock Card’s growth came alongside the pandemic.

“We realize we’ve built this foundation for good investment decisions in stocks, ETFs and crypto,” Mehr said in a conversation on expanding asset coverage. “We’re also focused on enabling communities to do more.”

That means letting creators launch their own investment clubs and funds, as well as allowing them to automate their decision-making on Stock Card through scoring systems.

Thus far, the platform has been built with the founders’ own funds and small angel investments.

“We had revenue and that paid us to grow,” Mehr said. “Going forward, though, hopefully, we can bring bigger investors and build more.”