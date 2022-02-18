SRAX Uncovering Compelling Growth Opportunities Across Digital Landscape

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

'SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its proprietary software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has seen its financial performance growing stronger and stronger over the past year. With Sequire, SRAX solves some of the most critical problems for public companies and investors alike. “The former strives to better communicate with shareholders and the broader investment community, while the latter seeks transparency and actionable insights to uncover compelling growth opportunities in today’s cluttered digital environment,” reads a recent article. “The company offers a host of tools that public companies need to get noticed by the investment community and thrive. As a big data analytics platform, Sequire allows public companies to track their investors’ buying and selling behavior and use this information to engage their investor base across different marketing channels.”

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, visit www.SRAX.com and MySequire.com.

