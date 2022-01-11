 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Next Fund Invests In Digital Estate Planning Platform Trust & Will
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2022 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
UBS Next Fund Invests In Digital Estate Planning Platform Trust & Will

UBS Group AG’s (NYSE: UBS) $200 million UBS Next fintech initiative launched in 2020 has invested in Trust & Will, the operator of a digital estate planning platform.

What Happened: Funded by UBS and managed by a dedicated venture team, UBS Next is strengthening its connections to the fintech ecosystem through targeted investments.

Most recently, the firm invested in ConsenSys, the Ethereum-based blockchain technology, and Trust & Will.

“Trust & Will’s platform helps to further digitalize and personalize an increasingly important aspect of wealth management: estate planning,” said Mike Dargan, chief digital and information officer at UBS Group. “With this investment, we are exploring services beyond banking where we can partner to deliver real value for our firm.”

Why It Matters: UBS Next is focused on supporting UBS’ foray into fintech.

Last year, the institution’s CEO announced the development of digital advice services targeting individuals with investable assets up to $2 million.

“We are excited to be the newest member of UBS’s portfolio of fintech companies,” said Cody Barbo, Founder, and CEO of Trust & Will.

“With their investment and expert guidance, we will continue to develop innovative solutions to better serve our members and make creating a legacy, an accessible and achievable feat for American families.”

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2022
A Growing Use Case for Cryptocurrency? — Demystifying DeFi With SafePal
World's Largest Bitcoin ATM Network — Bitcoin Depot — Is Growing Rapidly
UBS Picks Former Morgan Stanley President Kelleher As chairman, Deutsche Bank Nominates Alexander Wynaendts As Next Chairman
Altrady Says It Allows You To Trade Crypto Across Multiple Exchanges
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cody Barbo Mike Dargan Trust & Will UBS NextFintech