Multi-Asset Investment Platform eToro Adds Analyst Callie Cox

eToro, a multi-asset investment platform, has appointed Callie Cox as investment analyst for the U.S. market.

The development comes as part of eToro’s vision to meet empower people to grow their knowledge and wealth; with Cox as part of its team, eToro said it is positioning itself to better help with users’ investment decisions.

“Callie brings with her extensive knowledge of capital markets, including trends and economics in equities, derivatives, and fixed income,” said Lule Demmissie, eToro’s U.S. CEO.

“Her professional experience and personal drive make her the perfect fit to help grow eToro’s vision for the future as we scale our current product offering for U.S. users.”

Why It Matters: Cox — who is joining from Ally Inc-owned (NYSE: ALLY) Ally Invest — will empower eToro users with expert analysis of U.S. market trends and insights, according to the company.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the growing team at eToro,” Cox said. “As a social investment network, eToro has a very unique, community-oriented offering and I’m excited to bring my experience to the table to help make investing more accessible to everyone.”