Fintech Spotlight: Meet Bavest, A Free European Financial Insights Platform

Last month, German fintech Bavest, a platform for investment research, launched as a way to help guide new stock market investors.

The firm’s core product, accessible on the Apple App Store and Google Play, offers free tools to analyze stocks, ETFs and indices across the globe.

In light of the firm’s launch, Benzinga spoke with Bavest co-founder and CEO Ramtin Babaei. Here’s the conversation that transpired.

Benzinga: Thanks again for taking the time to speak with Benzinga. Care to start off with an introduction?

Babaei: I studied computer science in Germany and was always interested in machine learning.

I was investing in the markets and read a book about Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies and Ray Dalio.

That’s when I became really interested in how you can build algorithms to trade the markets.

Can you go more in-depth on Bavest?

In the U.S., you have Atom Finance, Koyfin, and so on. In the European market, there’s a huge gap for retail investors.

Professionals around the world will pay thousands of dollars per year for Bloomberg Terminals, but the normal people in Europe don’t have access to good data.

We started this company in 2019 and had a lower six-digit amount of investment from our business angel. We started building a machine learning system that analyzes stocks if they’re under or overvalued.

We have roughly 10 million users.

Tell me about the core offering.

We have a special algorithm system that analyzes, in-depth, the fundamental ratings. So, you have price per earnings, long-term debt to capitalization, and so on.

Our system analyses this data and presents the sets in a really easy way so people with no background in finance can understand the data.

Versus competitors, what is your core differentiator?

We use special algorithms to track your portfolio beta and alpha. You can also share your portfolio with others, read watchlists, and, then, in real-time, edit them with other people such as your friends.

We also have ESG data.

What does recent market volatility mean for the growth of your platform?

We are like a copilot. With APIs and everything you have, today, it’s really easy to aggregate [data] and analyze.

So, for us, it’s really important people look at us like a copilot who aggregates all data and the last decisions are on them.

Also, we’re going to introduce sentiment analysis. If you look at GameStop, for example, if three million people talk about the stock but the intrinsic value of the stock isn’t really that high, of course, the stock will go up.

So, that’s something we are building — a crawler — to go through different social media and then make us alert to stock volatility.

Tell me about what you’re most looking forward to.

In the next year, people will be able to connect portfolios to us and import their data.

Our AI will analyze all the vectors and everything — the beta, the alpha — and then, say: “Okay, there’s a risk in the portfolio.”

We’re also looking for investors; our new seed round begins in the next year.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay