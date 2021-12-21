TradeZero Onboards Leaders Ahead Of Key Clearing Business Launch

TradeZero, a commission-free trading platform, formally onboarded Ila Jehl III and Coletta Rex as CEO and COO of its soon-to-be-launched securities clearing business.

What Happened: TradeZero is a holistic solution for beginner and advanced market participants.

Core solutions include stock, options, and cryptocurrency trading, free direct-access routing, real-time streaming on web and desktop platforms, pre-and post-market trade, charting, and news feeds, as well as easy ways to source and sell back shares for shoring.

In taking more control over the users’ trading experience, TradeZero plans to clear, settle and custody assets itself.

"Ila and Colette have tremendous experience in the securities clearing space," said Daniel Pipitone, the CEO and co-founder of TradeZero.

"They have successfully launched and managed several clearing businesses, and we’re fortunate to have them on board to launch our self-clearing division. Self-clearing should enable us to provide new service opportunities for our customers, create new revenue opportunities, reduce costs, and increase margins."

Why It Matters: As part of a vision to be the best way to connect to the largest markets, TradeZero will become a publicly-traded company under the name “TradeZero Global Inc.”

With the proceeds of that event, as well as the expertise of those who have launched and managed U.S. clearing and international brokerage operations, TradeZero will better address users’ demands in today’s increasingly volatile markets.

In one statement, Pipitone had said: "With new investors in the market and traders more active during the pandemic, we have seen an exponential surge in all of our metrics. We have attracted a substantial number of new clients to the TradeZero America platform, and investors are opening and maintaining larger accounts.”

“In the end, it’s the best trading experience that wins.”