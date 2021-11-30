Fintech Focus For December 1, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Singapore is one country building a solid reputation as a hub of fintech activity, and this reputation is generating substantial investment.

Source: TechCrunch

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Ubiquity expands into LATAM.

Temenos adds a marketplace.

SpeQtral closes $8.3M round.

A Facebook crypto exec quit.

Bank of London adds license.

Solutions by Text added $35M.

GajiGesa landed $6.6M round.

nxtCRE launching a platform.

Thoma Bravo targets fintechs.

Deloitte added education app.

Fundbox closes $100M round.

Crypto.com, Silvergate partner.

Mosaic hit $6B loan milestone.

Nubank cuts IPO price range.

RQD* Clearing adds new tech.

AIX has integrated with UMB.

Stoa raises a $136M Series B.

UP Fintech hits growth goals.

Money20/20 reunited fintechs.

Xero reaches new milestones.

FCA adding new fintech rules.

Wise profit slip on recruitment.

IBKR adds GlobalAnalyst tool. (NASDAQ: IBKR)

NFP, MoneyLion partnered up. (NYSE: ML)

Lessen secures $170M round.

Watch Out For This: Hanukkah began sundown Sunday with the lighting of the first candle of the Menorah.

At its One Campus Martius office in Detroit, Benzinga hosted a reception to kick off the eight-day festival.

In attendance was Danny Fenster, a 37-year-old magazine editor who was recently freed from a Myanmar prison after being arrested in May and held for his journalistic work in the country in the wake of a violent military coup.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

Dorsey chasing crypto, fintech. (NYSE: TWTR) (NYSE: SQ)

Metaverse real estate is selling.

How much PFOF is costing you?

Auto executives eye EV future.

Credit card nearly getting even.

CNN’s Cuomo gets suspended.

Students hurt, dead in Michigan.

Market Moving Headline: Jerome Powell’s appetite for a faster tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus is casting him in a role financial markets haven’t seen since 2018: hawk.

Stocks slid, short-term interest rates rose and measures of equity volatility surged Tuesday after the central bank chairman warned that elevated inflation could justify ending asset purchases sooner than planned. Buffeted also by anxiety around the coronavirus, the S&P 500 just endured its worst stretch of turbulence in more than a year.

Source: Bloomberg