SRAX's Sequire Clean Tech & EV Virtual Conference to Highlight Industry Trends

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, today announced that it will host the first Sequire Clean Tech & EV Conference, slated to take place from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 6, 2021. The one-day investor event will feature prominent electric vehicles, energy and power, materials and chemicals, and food and agriculture companies. As businesses and consumers worldwide gravitate toward more sustainable practices, SRAX is excited to host a full day of networking and learning with the premier innovators in the clean tech space. “With the new infrastructure bill in place, we can hope to see adoption and growth within the clean technology and electric vehicle industry in the years to come,” said Morgan-Lea Fogg, community development director at SRAX. “We are looking forward to exploring this further within our panels and hearing from experts on trends as we host you for the last Sequire event of the year.”

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, visit www.SRAX.com.

Image Sourced from Pixabay