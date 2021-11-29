Fintech Focus For November 30, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: The Futures Industry Association European Principal Traders Association (FIA EPTA) has welcomed the European Commission’s move to ban payment for order flow (PFOF) under MiFID II but warned against potential loopholes in the changes.

Source: The Trade

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Fintel finds trading opportunity.

Hivemind adds fund for crypto.

AJ Bell hones free trading offer.

Westpac rolls out banking app.

8fig ramping $50M investment.

NY Fed adds a research wing.

smartTrade acquires TickTrade.

Paynet taps Clear on payments.

FCA boosts open banking offer.

Invesco launches crypto ETNs. (NYSE: IVZ)

JPX establishes new subsidiary.

Slice adds funds for payments.

Thought Machine adds $200M.

Jefa added $2M for new offers.

DappRadar will launch a token.

Watch Out For This: The streets of Mississauga are mean!

That’s what Canadian mixed martial artist “The Spartan” Elias Michael Theodorou jokingly called his start in the world of professional fighting.

After an informal fight in secondary school, Theodorou developed an itch for the sport.

“Someone filmed it on a Razr phone and I got a little bit of attention,” he explained. “I got into a fight again during my first year at university. This one I was not so lucky to win.”

The loss was filmed and it too went viral, dinging Theodorou’s ego so much so he confided the event with his father who advised him to pursue the sport professionally.

Fast forward to today, the 33-year-old has competed for the UFC, ranking 13th in the Middleweight division, and won The Ultimate Fighter Nations: Canada vs. Australia.

Read on to find out more about Theodorou’s career aspirations, advocacy around medical cannabis, as well as a deal to create collectible NFTs via the New World platform.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

Elon to return to earnings calls.

Fed’s Powell sees COVID risks.

Omicron undetected in the U.S.

Market Moving Headline: U.S. President Joe Biden decided to renominate Jerome Powell as its chief. As reported by Bloomberg’s resident U.S. rates expert Edward Bolingbroke and his colleagues, markets soon after the announcement moved to price in a full quarter-point rate hike into the June Fed meeting with a second by September and a third by December.

Source: Bloomberg