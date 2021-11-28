All You Need To Know In Fintech For November 29, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Co-founder and CEO of AI data analytics start-up, Qi, says retail investors now dominate equity flows, which will force institutional investors to assess their cost structures, performance and how they use data.

Source: The Trade

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Monzo adds card to Flex offer.

Experian intros digital updates. (OTC: EXPGY)

Revolut entered physical POS.

TabTrader added $5.8M round.

Klarna sees its loss quadruple.

BISON intros new saving offer.

Ninety-Nine adds to payments.

OnePipe secures $3.5M round.

Japan plans a digital currency.

EU moves on crypto proposals.

Bitfinex launches FIX gateway.

Watch Out For This: South Africa has angrily condemned travel restrictions imposed by countries including Britain as “knee-jerk and draconian” as it scrambled to assess the potential for the new Covid-19 variant to unleash a deadly fourth wave.

Source: The Guardian

Interesting Reads:

Black Friday shoppers not out.

Tesla will start new production. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

A love letter to clearinghouses.

Jobs report to show increases.

US gas prices are set to drop?

Omicron vaccine will be ready.

Market Moving Headline: There has been a slight hawkish shift from the Fed recently. So far market effects are small, but we see tendencies of a stronger USD, higher real rates and more volatility in risky assets. We expect those trends to be reinforced in 2022.

Source: Nordea