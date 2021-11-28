All You Need To Know In Fintech For November 29, 2021
One Big Thing In Fintech: Co-founder and CEO of AI data analytics start-up, Qi, says retail investors now dominate equity flows, which will force institutional investors to assess their cost structures, performance and how they use data.
Source: The Trade
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Monzo adds card to Flex offer.
- Experian intros digital updates. (OTC: EXPGY)
- Revolut entered physical POS.
- TabTrader added $5.8M round.
- Klarna sees its loss quadruple.
- BISON intros new saving offer.
- Ninety-Nine adds to payments.
- OnePipe secures $3.5M round.
- Japan plans a digital currency.
- EU moves on crypto proposals.
- Bitfinex launches FIX gateway.
Watch Out For This: South Africa has angrily condemned travel restrictions imposed by countries including Britain as “knee-jerk and draconian” as it scrambled to assess the potential for the new Covid-19 variant to unleash a deadly fourth wave.
Source: The Guardian
Interesting Reads:
- Black Friday shoppers not out.
- Tesla will start new production. (NASDAQ: TSLA)
- A love letter to clearinghouses.
- Jobs report to show increases.
- US gas prices are set to drop?
- Omicron vaccine will be ready.
Market Moving Headline: There has been a slight hawkish shift from the Fed recently. So far market effects are small, but we see tendencies of a stronger USD, higher real rates and more volatility in risky assets. We expect those trends to be reinforced in 2022.
Source: Nordea
