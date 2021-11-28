 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

All You Need To Know In Fintech For November 29, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 28, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

One Big Thing In Fintech: Co-founder and CEO of AI data analytics start-up, Qi, says retail investors now dominate equity flows, which will force institutional investors to assess their cost structures, performance and how they use data.

Source: The Trade

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Monzo adds card to Flex offer. 
  • Experian intros digital updates. (OTC: EXPGY)
  • Revolut entered physical POS.
  • TabTrader added $5.8M round.
  • Klarna sees its loss quadruple.
  • BISON intros new saving offer.
  • Ninety-Nine adds to payments.
  • OnePipe secures $3.5M round.
  • Japan plans a digital currency.
  • EU moves on crypto proposals.
  • Bitfinex launches FIX gateway.

Watch Out For This: South Africa has angrily condemned travel restrictions imposed by countries including Britain as “knee-jerk and draconian” as it scrambled to assess the potential for the new Covid-19 variant to unleash a deadly fourth wave.

Source: The Guardian

Interesting Reads:

  • Black Friday shoppers not out.
  • Tesla will start new production. (NASDAQ: TSLA)
  • A love letter to clearinghouses.
  • Jobs report to show increases.
  • US gas prices are set to drop?
  • Omicron vaccine will be ready.

Market Moving Headline: There has been a slight hawkish shift from the Fed recently. So far market effects are small, but we see tendencies of a stronger USD, higher real rates and more volatility in risky assets. We expect those trends to be reinforced in 2022.

Source: Nordea

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + EXPGY)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Johnson & Johnson, Nike, Apple, Tesla And More
Unconfirmed: Dogecoin Whale Address Holding 30% Of Doge Is Robinhood
EV Week In Review: Tesla Hikes Prices Amid Supply Chain Challenges, XPeng Impresses With Q3, Rivian Sounds Out R13 Delay, LA Auto Show And More
At A Loss For Holiday Gift Ideas? Here're Some Suggestions For You
Tesla Withdraws Application For $1.3B In German Subsidies
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech