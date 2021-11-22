 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For November 23, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2021 8:21pm   Comments
One Big Thing In Fintech: Citigroup (NYSE: C) has named a new head of digital assets within the division housing its investment bank, and will hire an additional 100 staff as part of a fresh push into the sector.

Source: Financial News

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: The latest U.S. Covid-19 wave is taking its toll on some states’ intensive-care units, with several parts of the country seeing outbreaks that are as bad as ever.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: OPEC+ officials warned they’re likely to respond to plans by the world’s largest oil consumers to release oil from their strategic stockpiles, setting up a fight for control of the global energy market.

Source: Bloomberg

