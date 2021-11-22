Fintech Focus For November 23, 2021
One Big Thing In Fintech: Citigroup (NYSE: C) has named a new head of digital assets within the division housing its investment bank, and will hire an additional 100 staff as part of a fresh push into the sector.
Source: Financial News
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Revolut, Cube are teaming up.
- AllianceBlock releasing a DEX.
- FTX reshaping futures market.
- ECB extended PISA to crypto.
- Fiserv has acquired BentoBox. (NASDAQ: FISV)
- Greenlight and Amazon collab.
- Slide closes $100M in a round.
- Epay releases new bill product.
- NFT platform Royal taps $55M.
- Crypto firm MoonPay is raising.
- Lydia and Bitpanda teamed up.
- Abeg facing its biggest test yet.
- Blackboxstocks hits 6.0K subs.
- Pomelo Pay adds $10M round.
- VentureSouq adds fintech fund.
- Republic sets sights on Miami.
- Vesttoo added $15M Series B.
- Ripple may see huge adoption.
- EarlyBird secures a $4M raise.
Watch Out For This: The latest U.S. Covid-19 wave is taking its toll on some states’ intensive-care units, with several parts of the country seeing outbreaks that are as bad as ever.
Source: Bloomberg
Interesting Reads:
- Secfi unpacking stock options.
- Regulators talk out stablecoins.
- Niantic building the metaverse.
- Humanity center of wealthtech.
Market Moving Headline: OPEC+ officials warned they’re likely to respond to plans by the world’s largest oil consumers to release oil from their strategic stockpiles, setting up a fight for control of the global energy market.
Source: Bloomberg
