Fintech Focus For November 23, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Citigroup (NYSE: C) has named a new head of digital assets within the division housing its investment bank, and will hire an additional 100 staff as part of a fresh push into the sector.

Source: Financial News

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Revolut, Cube are teaming up.

AllianceBlock releasing a DEX.

FTX reshaping futures market.

ECB extended PISA to crypto.

Fiserv has acquired BentoBox. (NASDAQ: FISV)

Greenlight and Amazon collab.

Slide closes $100M in a round.

Epay releases new bill product.

NFT platform Royal taps $55M.

Crypto firm MoonPay is raising.

Lydia and Bitpanda teamed up.

Abeg facing its biggest test yet.

Blackboxstocks hits 6.0K subs.

Pomelo Pay adds $10M round.

VentureSouq adds fintech fund.

Republic sets sights on Miami.

Vesttoo added $15M Series B.

Ripple may see huge adoption.

EarlyBird secures a $4M raise.

Watch Out For This: The latest U.S. Covid-19 wave is taking its toll on some states’ intensive-care units, with several parts of the country seeing outbreaks that are as bad as ever.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: OPEC+ officials warned they’re likely to respond to plans by the world’s largest oil consumers to release oil from their strategic stockpiles, setting up a fight for control of the global energy market.

Source: Bloomberg