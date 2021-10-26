LIVE DEMO: This Trading Platform Could Supercharge Your Trading

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

The rise of retail trading over the last several years has led to a dramatic increase in the number of trading platforms that provide access to institutional-quality trading tools. However, with so many platforms out there, it's difficult to know which to use for your trading.

This week, Benzinga is proud to present an exclusive demo with one such platform that could take your trading and investing to the next level: Orion Multi-Trader.

Features Of Orion Multi-Trader

Orion Multi-Trader was designed from the ground up with traders in mind. The platform offers access to any asset class, including futures, equities, options, crypto, and forex, support for multiple order routing, and automation tools without the need for programming.

Among the platform's features that will be showcased on Friday:

Customizable workspaces

The SuperDOM Ladder

How to use its automation features

And more

Orion Multi-Trader is available on the Tradier platform. The platform starts at $50 per month and includes $0 commissions for both equities and equity options.

How To Watch

The 30-minute demo will air live on Benzinga's Youtube channel Friday, October 29 at 10:00 am ET. It can also be viewed in the video below. The demo will be hosted by Benzinga's Spencer Israel with Orion CEO and Founder Paresh Malde.

To learn more about Orion on Tradier, click here.

To Learn More about Orion, click here.