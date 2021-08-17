Fintech Focus For August 18, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “For too long, Wall Street has had an unfair advantage over Main Street by accessing data and information before smaller investors. Benzinga’s core mission is to bring easier-to-consume news to retail investors, in order to even the playing field between main street and Wall Street.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: Advances in market structure and technology made it possible for investors to interact with financial markets in ways dreamt of decades ago.

At the same time, disparities in social and economic justice, amongst different classes and demographics, worsened given dynamics like the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Despite coming under scrutiny for decisions like limiting trade alongside other brokers amid single stock volatility early this year, Robinhood is one institution to thank for its role in redefining retail market access and breaking down traditional barriers to financial wellness.

Watch Out For This: 2020 and 2021 will go down in history as periods of growth for Benzinga.

From leading coverage on individual stock volatility in 2021, much of which transpired after Citron Research made comments on a Benzinga show stirring up anger amongst listeners and members of r/WallStreetBets, a community of traders who share investment strategies and trading ideas, to unpacking the implications of changing market structure, Benzinga made an undeniable dent on markets.

Because of Benzinga, participants are more connected and have increased transparency over the issues that actually make assets move.

As a result, the firm leveled the playing field, bolstering the new rise in retail trading.

Market Moving Headline: Coming into potentially big fundamental catalysts like the Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 26-28, 2021, participants are positioned in such a manner that ought to dampen volatility.​​

In light of the upcoming August options expiration (OPEX), we point to SpotGamma findings that suggest after OPEX, “the market tends to experience its largest intraday volatility which corresponds to the reduction in large options positions, and the hedging associated with them.”

