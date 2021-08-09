NinjaTrader Looks To Lower Futures Market Barriers Through New Launch

What Happened: As part of a vision to expand its brand and services across the globe, NinjaTrader Group launched NinjaTrader Clearing to deliver innovative fintech services and a modern user experience for self-directed traders.

“We are extremely excited to introduce a customer-centric experience unique to the futures industry through our FCM,” stated Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader. “The interest in retail futures trading is rapidly expanding and the opportunity to simplify the client experience will help us continue to deliver unmatched value for our traders.”

Why It Matters: This development comes after NinjaTrader’s acquisition of TransAct Futures.

Now, with the FCM, NinjaTrader will work to lower barriers to products with efficient exposure to underlying assets.

“Retail traders are attracted to the numerous benefits available through futures and our goal is to make these markets even more accessible for both investors and active traders,” Franchi said.

“Through an innovative user experience and cost-efficient services, NinjaTrader will continue to lower the barrier of entry to participate in the futures markets using our institutional-grade trading tools.”

Takeaway: In light of volatility over the past year, NinjaTrader’s platform proved robust, allowing users to get in and out of positions with no problems.

“While other traders and investors have had problems with their platforms recently, NinjaTrader has performed extremely well with no connectivity or execution problems,” said Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep cohost Joel Elconin in a previous article.

The addition of NinjaTrader Clearing should lower costs and increase speed, further supporting traders looking to take advantage of market volatility through efficient products like futures and options.

