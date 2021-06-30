Fintech Focus For July 1, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always gotten.”

Source: Tony Robbins

One Big Thing In Fintech: NYCE Companies formally announced Wednesday a record-breaking $1.31-million raise, as well as the signing of a deal to go public with blockchain-powered alternative trading system tZERO Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the venture capital arm of Overstock.com.

If successful, the blockchain-powered IPO digitizing nearly $18 million of securities in NYCE’s common stock would present the first major exit for Regulation CF crowdfunding investors.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

AmEx is honing in on mortgages.

Tastytrade, IG close on $1B deal.

ECB: China digital yuan a key risk.

Boson announces $5M program.

Stash adds independent director.

BoE chief economist talks CBDC.

Finra fines Robinhood Financial.

Marstone announces $5M round.

Visa makes strategic crypto hires.

OpenExchange raises new round.

Sharesight launches stock data.

SoFi soars in popularity on WSB.

Kikoff launches, raises $42.5M.

Hyperexponential secured $18M.

Closing the fintech inclusion gap.

SEC has charged JPM Neovest.

Coinbase issues high-yield offer.

Valkyrie Investments adds funds.

Twitter giving out 140 ETH NFTs.

Unpacked: Cross-chain liquidity.

Forum added $27M to scale tech.

BNY Mellon is embracing crypto.

Thrasio acquires Yardline fintech.

Wells added stake in Theta Lake.

Tomo eyes homebuying process.

Watch Out For This: Some buyers say they have encountered dealerships asking for thousands of dollars above MSRP. And analysts and dealers say the practice is becoming more widespread and occurring on a wider range of vehicles, including more mainstream models that typically wouldn’t be targeted for such price increases.

Source: WSJ

Interesting Reads:

FightCamp added a $90M round.

Great Kim Jong Un fears COVID.

Munger loves Zoom for long term.

Tiger added win on ride-app Didi.

Google to launch digital vax card.

Trainual secured $27M in funding.

Analysis: Deadlines and lifetimes.

Market Moving Headline: Overall, the outlook is rather cloudy. Given seasonality metrics and a strong uptrend, participants should keep an open mind when assessing the implications of narrowing breadth and tapering volumes. The uptrend will end after (1) buyers are exhausted or (2) responsive sellers deem the price too far from perceived value.

Source: Physik Invest