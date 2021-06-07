Fintech Focus For June 8, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "Believe you can and you’re halfway there."

Source: Theodore Roosevelt

One Big Thing In Fintech: Latin America’s fintech industry is booming, and U.S. venture capital firms are not only taking notice, but are backing that growth with some significant investments.

Source: Crunchbase

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Paysafe expands US partnership.

GTS joining Solana-based project.

Square, Blockstream partner up.

US Bank is honing video banking.

MicroStrategy raising to buy BTC.

Dave plans to go public via SPAC.

China expands digital yuan reach.

Coinbase shakes stablecoin offer.

Sheesha, Draper supporting DeFi.

Trulioo secures $394M in funding.

Tiger Global led Briq’s new round.

Binance eyes NFT market launch.

Nium is planning to acquire Ixaris.

HSBC has opened up API portal.

Goldman taps Visa for payments.

China looks to a blockchain future.

Fave is introducing BNPL options.

Cowen, PolySign team on crypto.

KTrade adds $4.5M in new round.

Watch Out For This: Former U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his negative stance on bitcoin during a Monday morning interview, declaring that "it just seems like a scam."

Source: Block

Interesting Reads:

Solving credit invisibility problem.

Tesla’s trucking head moving on.

Traders bet on oil to move to $100.

Pentagon creating 5G standards.

Bosch opened a $1.2B chip plant.

Colonial ransom almost recouped.

Astra plans to buy Apollo Fusion.

T+1 settlement to be problematic?

Market Moving Headline: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warned Monday that it is closely monitoring frenetic moves in the stock market, amid the stratospheric surge in values of meme stocks AMC Entertainment and GameStop Corp.

Source: MarketWatch