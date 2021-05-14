Fintech Spotlight: How Ticker Tocker's Trade Signals Can Make You Money On The Go

Ticker Tocker, an investment insights and financial education platform, formally announced the distribution of Trading Signals, to provide investors actionable trade ideas off proprietary strategies.

As part of the development, Benzinga spoke with Ticker Tocker COO James Albis, as well as product manager Bill Marino.

About: With the onset of pandemic restrictions, retail investors hungry for engagement with the outside world fueled a rise in trading activity. This was a boon for Ticker Tocker.

Founded by market veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, Ticker Tocker is disrupting the retail trading space with a series of web-based trading products that enable all traders the ability to learn, test and execute trades on equities, futures and foreign exchange, among other assets.

“Whether you’re someone who’s just learning how to trade, or you’re an advanced trader, we have a consortium of traders that could fit a wide array of different trading styles,” Albis said. “We provide market intelligence, insights, products, information, education, and tools to help folks trade on the right side of the market.”

What Happened: In April, Ticker Tocker announced the launch of Trade Signals or actionable trade ideas based on back-tested proprietary strategies.

Investors can trade on these signals or use them in conjunction with their own analysis to potentially make trades more profitable.

“A lot of newer traders may not understand the fundamentals. With the Trade Signals product, we believe it is user-friendly enough that they can use it to get in and get out, at the right time,” Albis said. “Though we provide a lot of handholding with education mentors and leaders, a lot of times people don’t have the time to be following that.”

The development comes alongside the rush to speculate, directionally, on markets; more and more, especially since the events that transpired during the rise and fall of GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), investors want to be actively involved with markets. With Trading Signals, Ticker Tocker users get real-time trade ideas with an entry, target and stop level.

“It’s very straightforward for somebody who wants to be told what to do,” Marino said. “You still have to manage your account because everybody has their own risk tolerances,” though.

Why It Matters: During the pandemic, retail trading activity rocketed to new highs. Now, as participants return to their day jobs and have less time to spend analyzing the market, the desire for on-demand, actionable insights has erupted.

Ticker Tocker, which also runs numerous live Trading Rooms where users can interact with traders and learn in real-time, jumped on top of this new trend, in its early stages.

“We did a site redesign in January and, from there, things started to snowball,” Marino said. “People are going back to work and they can’t be staring at a computer all day long.”

“Instead, all of this information -- when a trade signal comes out -- goes right to your device. You either get an email or SMS.”

Takeaway: “I really think we have something for everyone,” Albis said. “We have things if you are a newbie, we have things if you’re more experienced or if you are someone who just wants to learn.”