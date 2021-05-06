Lynk, UBS Group Collab Over Actionable, AI-Driven Insights

Lynk, an AI-driven knowledge-as-a-service platform, and global wealth manager UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) formally announced a collaboration to help UBS’s institutional clients tap into expert insights during their investment process.

What Happened: Lynk unlocks the insights, experience, and expertise of experts from around the world, to enable people better decision-making abilities.

Further, access to information is one of the biggest barriers to success in financial markets. Lynk’s proprietary AI-driven technology, which indexes industry experts based on their experience and expertise, helps uncover investment opportunities and risks.

Through a collaboration, UBS institutional clients will have better information to act on.

“We are proud of our innovation track record and are highly focused on helping investors get to the crux of key investment debates as rapidly as possible," said Dan Dowd, UBS Global Head of Research. "Showcasing Lynk’s technology and expertise has the potential to substantially accelerate the investment processes of our clients.”

Why It Matters: The pandemic accelerated the digital disruption in finance. More and more, market participants are looking for efficiency and transparency when it comes to forming and acting on an opinion.

Being at the forefront of equity research innovation, UBS, in partnership with Lynk, will help further democratize access to actionable insights.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Global Research, Global Markets, and other teams at UBS,” said Peggy Choi, CEO and founder of Lynk.

“We share a common purpose in seeking to deliver a best-in-class experience to our customers. For Lynk experts, establishing an alliance with a leading institution like UBS creates great opportunities, while Lynk customers will gain unique access to UBS expertise. The alliance will undoubtedly accelerate our growth and consolidate our market-leading position in transforming not just the traditional expert network space, but also the broader knowledge ecosystem with new ways to seek, share and build human insights.”