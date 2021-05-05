JPMorgan, Confluence Expand Partnership, Improve Multi-Asset Portfolio Analytics

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) and global tech provider Confluence announced a new development in their partnership to deliver advanced multi-asset portfolio analytics solutions.

What Happened: In light of the pandemic-accelerated digital disruption in finance, Confluence, a global provider of worldwide money management needs, said Delta, its risk and performance solution, would have expanded coverage powered by proprietary J.P. Morgan analytics.

The enhancement rounds out Delta’s coverage of global assets and is a significant milestone in Confluence’s relationship with J.P. Morgan; Delta first became available to J.P. Morgan clients in June 2019.

“The integration of J.P. Morgan’s fixed income data and expertise with the Delta product represents the next stage in our ongoing collaboration with Confluence, and a huge step forward in increasing value to our clients globally,” said Richard Crozier, Head of Product for Data and Analytics at J.P. Morgan’s Securities Services.

“This new phase of our partnership will ensure that we continue to offer robust and comprehensive portfolio analytics tools, a critical part of delivering a full range of integrated solutions to our clients.”

Why It Matters: The development comes as established institutions, like J.P. Morgan, look to get ahead of emerging fintech trends.

“We’re looking forward to our continued partnership with an impactful global leader like J.P. Morgan,” said Dario Cintioli, Managing Director - Delta Division at Confluence. “The combination of their U.S. asset data and analytics capabilities with our award-winning cloud-based Delta platform fills a gap in the market for a best-in-breed fixed income solution while completing its multi-asset coverage range."