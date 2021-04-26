Fintech Focus For April 27, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: A warrior is a guy that goes, ‘I’m here again today. I’ll be here again tomorrow and the next day.’ It’s a person who puts no limit on what’s possible.
Source: David Goggins
One Big Thing In Fintech: JPMorgan Chase is preparing to offer an actively managed bitcoin fund to certain clients, becoming the latest, largest and – if its CEO’s well-documented distaste for bitcoin is any indication – unlikeliest U.S. mega-bank to embrace crypto as an asset class.
Source: Coindesk
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Ladies Get Paid, Public add speaker.
- Current, MrBeast launch partnership.
- Conversation: Adam Hadi of Current.
- Standard Life Aberdeen is rebranding.
- BIDS trading to grow beyond equities.
- Broadridge integrates FundApp tech.
- Analysis: $100M Clearbanc Series C.
- Brex raises $425M in Series D round.
- Chief’s player receives salary in BTC.
- Securrency announces a $30M round.
- Atomyze added CFTC commissioner.
Watch Out For This: The risk of being exposed to Covid-19 indoors can be as great at 60 feet as it is at 6 feet in a room where the air is mixed — even when wearing a mask, according to a new study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers who challenge social distancing guidelines adopted across the world.
Source: CNBC
Interesting Reads:
- Unpacked: Americans leaving cities.
- Biden sets $1M CGT hike threshold.
- Tesla sold $272M of its bitcoin in Q1.
- Iranian ships swarmed U.S. vessels.
- Weav taps $4.3M for commerce API.
- Airbus taps Lumina over lidar testing.
- Lyft sold autonomous tech to Woven.
- Tesla left growth outlook unchanged.
Market Moving Headline: “The Fed is going to likely reiterate their patient stance here,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “I’m anticipating that they acknowledge the recent strength we’ve seen in economic data but they will continue to highlight we are a ways away from achieving their goal of full employment. I think they’ll continue to assure markets that Fed policy is going to remain firmly dovish for some time.”
Source: Bloomberg
