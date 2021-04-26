 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For April 27, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 6:19pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: A warrior is a guy that goes, ‘I’m here again today. I’ll be here again tomorrow and the next day.’ It’s a person who puts no limit on what’s possible.
Source: David Goggins

One Big Thing In Fintech: JPMorgan Chase is preparing to offer an actively managed bitcoin fund to certain clients, becoming the latest, largest and – if its CEO’s well-documented distaste for bitcoin is any indication – unlikeliest U.S. mega-bank to embrace crypto as an asset class.

Source: Coindesk

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Ladies Get Paid, Public add speaker.
  • Current, MrBeast launch partnership.
  • Conversation: Adam Hadi of Current.
  • Standard Life Aberdeen is rebranding.
  • BIDS trading to grow beyond equities.
  • Broadridge integrates FundApp tech.
  • Analysis: $100M Clearbanc Series C.
  • Brex raises $425M in Series D round.
  • Chief’s player receives salary in BTC.
  • Securrency announces a $30M round.
  • Atomyze added CFTC commissioner.

Watch Out For This: The risk of being exposed to Covid-19 indoors can be as great at 60 feet as it is at 6 feet in a room where the air is mixed — even when wearing a mask, according to a new study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers who challenge social distancing guidelines adopted across the world.

Source: CNBC

Interesting Reads:

  • Unpacked: Americans leaving cities.
  • Biden sets $1M CGT hike threshold.
  • Tesla sold $272M of its bitcoin in Q1.
  • Iranian ships swarmed U.S. vessels.
  • Weav taps $4.3M for commerce API.
  • Airbus taps Lumina over lidar testing.
  • Lyft sold autonomous tech to Woven.
  • Tesla left growth outlook unchanged.

Market Moving Headline: “The Fed is going to likely reiterate their patient stance here,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “I’m anticipating that they acknowledge the recent strength we’ve seen in economic data but they will continue to highlight we are a ways away from achieving their goal of full employment. I think they’ll continue to assure markets that Fed policy is going to remain firmly dovish for some time.”

Source: Bloomberg

