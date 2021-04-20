Unifimoney Launches Ocean Plastic-Made Credit Card With Crypto, Gold, Equity Rewards

Unifimoney, a digital money management platform, is launching the Unifi Premier credit card.

What Happened: Unifimoney is a holistic digital banking solution.

In a move to build and protect the long-term wealth of millions, and make money management effortless through automation, the company announced the launch of Unifi Premier, a credit card that offers users the choice to redeem their rewards as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), gold, or equity.

This comes on the heels of a partnership with Railsbank, a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, and work with Visa Inc (NYSE: V) through its Fintech Fast Track Program.

“High-income professionals’ ability to efficiently manage and grow their wealth is limited by the need to manually work with multiple services and apps,” said Ben Soppitt, co-founder and CEO of Unifimoney.

“To solve this problem, we created a comprehensive money management app to support the wealth ambitions and values of forward-thinking professionals who care about their financial well-being.”

Why It Matters: Unifi Premier increases the flexibility for young professionals looking to capitalize on emerging financial opportunities.

In accordance with Unifimoney’s commitment to sustainability, the credit card is produced from recovered ocean plastic.

“By combining simplicity, clear value, technical innovation, philanthropy, and sustainability in a credit card, we hope to help our community maximize their hard-earned money with rewards that invest in their future,” Soppitt added.