Fintech Focus For March 15, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: The fintech space is rapidly maturing.

Investors are backing huge deals, with Q1’21 already setting the record for total mega-rounds in a quarter. It has also seen the highest funding total for a quarter since Q2’18, which included Ant Financial’s massive $14B raise.

Source: CB Insights

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Stripe scores $500M at $95B valuation.

Ant Group CEO exits as China clamps.

Binance is under a CFTC investigation.

Detroit’s Autobooks added $25M round.

BNP expanded, raised its Exane stake.

Kentucky to approve crypto incentives.

Insurtech exits spike, VC money piling.

State Street extends Fund Connect ETF.

Standard Chartered, BlackRock partner.

NatWest winds up its lending business.

Alt raises $31M in a seed and Series A.

Parking payment technology is growing.

Galileo opened LatAm innovation center.

Bitcoin ETF is likely coming soon to US.

BlockFi raises $350M in Series D funds.

Tradier launched a TradeHawk Pro plan.

Watch Out For This: A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be devastating to the U.S. military as a result of Beijing’s aggressive military development in recent years, according to a U.S. Air Force general.

Source: The Epoch Times

Interesting Reads:

Relief bill is supporting airlines, airports.

Current unpacks third stimulus payment.

Food innovation, cell-based meat gains.

Sen. Marco Rubio on an Amazon union.

What role could vaccine passports play?

TikTok added new anti-bullying features.

Benzinga Clubhouse Boiler Room recap.

Market Moving Headline: U.S. stock index futures closed higher, last week.

This came alongside (1) the enactment of a massive, $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, (2) convergence in the 10-year Treasury rate and S&P 500 dividend yield, as well as (3) a material divergence in bond and equity market volatility.

Key Takeaways:

- $1.9T relief package is enacted.

- Inflation to print past Fed goal.

- Policy actions to limit volatility.

- Potential for late-March selling.

- Bond, equity volatility diverged.

- U.S. to lead economic recovery.

In the coming sessions, look out for balance, or two-sided trade as participants look for more information to base their next move on after last week’s rapid recovery.

In the best case, the S&P 500 remains above the $3,840.00 volume area, and VWAP anchored from the $3,959.25 peak. This would suggest buyers, on average, are in control and winning since the February 15 rally-high.

Any activity below the VWAP anchored from the $3,959.25 peak may (1) leave the $3,840.00 HVNode as an area of supply, offering initiative sellers favorable entry and responsive buyers favorable exit.

For more on next week's trade in the S&P 500, see the link below.

Source: Physik Invest