Fintech Focus For March 9, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “If I look at trading when I started, I would say a phone or occasionally a computer got broken at least once a week, or once every two weeks,” Dunn, Citigroup’s global co-head of rates trading, said during a virtual roundtable last week, held ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday.

“That kind of thing doesn’t happen anymore, or it rarely happens.”

Source: Bloomberg

One Big Thing In Fintech: In a recent company podcast, Matt McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs Global Markets Division, hinted that “incumbent banks” – like Goldman – could face pressure to increase their crypto business lines, with one obvious path being mergers and acquisitions.

Source: CoinDesk

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: SITA, a data firm that works with some of the world’s largest airlines, announced Thursday that it had been the victim of a “highly sophisticated cyberattack,” the likes of which compromised information on hundreds of thousands of airline passengers all over the world.

Source: Gizmodo

Market Moving Headline: The prospects of a strong recovery enabled by both the ongoing vaccine rollout as well as the historic levels of fiscal and monetary policy stimulus have simultaneously pushed growth forecasts sharply higher, while also stoking concerns over an overly rapid rise in inflation. Jitters over an eruption of price pressures and higher interest rates have recently provoked volatility in equity markets. However, some strategists suggested these fears may be overblown, and that rising rates should be in fact taken more positively as a signal of a firming economic backdrop.

Source: Yahoo Finance