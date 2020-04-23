ChartIQ Intros Term Structure Graph For Fixed Income, Derivatives Market

ChartIQ, a software company for data visualization and charting, formally announced the introduction of Term Structure Graph, a fixed income and derivatives market analysis tool.

“Recent market volatility associated with the COVID-19 crisis has revealed a critical need for digital transformation in the fixed income sector,” said ChartIQ CEO Dan Schleifer. “Our company has created an ecosystem of tools that have changed the way financial companies do business, and now we’re able to extend that opportunity to an underserved segment of the market.”

FICC participants will enjoy the following advantages with Term Structure Graph:

Data transparency and visualization

Real-time market activity graphics

Cross-security spread calculator

Direct time-series historical charting

“The economic disruption caused by the COVID pandemic has forced the fixed income sector to evolve quickly,” said ChartIQ’s Vice President of Product Management, Eugene Sorenson.

“We are opening the door to a powerful, real-time graphic solution that has previously only been available on premium systems with limited access. Now, our clients can better support their FICC users by allowing them to visualize and understand the rapid changes and fluctuations in market activity as they occur and ultimately, gain a clearer picture of liquidity and economic expectations.”

