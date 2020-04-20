NinjaTrader Updates Flagship Trading Platform

NinjaTrader, a brokerage and trading software provider, formally announced the latest software release for its flagship trading platform, NinjaTrader 8.

This comes after the firm was recognized as a top Trading Software provider in the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards.

“We are extremely excited to introduce our latest software enhancements to our global user base of active traders,” stated NinjaTrader CEO Martin Franchi. “Our dedicated team of developers continually collaborates with the NinjaTrader user community to ensure we are delivering the best-in-class technology and a user experience that exceeds their expectations.”

Last month, Franchi spoke with Benzinga regarding the addition of order flow and options tools, an FX correlation window, multi-language support, and algorithmic decision support features.

Now, included in the April release are the following enhancements:

New Technical Indicators

Expanded Charting Functionality

Advanced Order Flow Studies

Market Visualization Tools

Options Analysis Expansion

Automated Strategy Testing

Going forward, the firm looks to broaden its global brand and services on a regulatory tailwind that has increased interest in U.S. trading products.

To learn more about NinjaTrader and its diverse portfolio of trading solutions, visit ninjatrader.com.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels.