RZC Leads $5M Funding Round For AcreTrader's Farmland Investment Solution

AcreTrader, an investing platform that makes it easy to buy shares of alternative assets, formally announced the closure of a $5 million funding round, led by RZC Investments and Revel Partners.

This development comes as global markets experience unprecedented uncertainties related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Typically, in uncertain times, cash is the go-to asset. However, with technology making alternative investments more accessible, solutions like AcreTrader have gained popularity for their ability to expose investors to stable returns.

“Farmland has quietly been one of the best performing major asset classes over the last 30 years,” said founder and CEO, Carter Malloy. “Large funds and private equity groups have been rapidly moving into farmland in recent years, but it hasn’t been easily accessible to most investors. With this round of funding, we anticipate allowing even more people to invest through acretrader.com.”

The firm will leverage the new capital in expanding investment opportunities, improving its education library, and scaling operations to better support surging demand.

“AcreTrader’s momentum grabbed our attention, and after reviewing the market opportunity and positive customer feedback, it became clear that the company is poised to modernize land investing,” said Matt Tarver, partner at RZC Investments. “These attractive farm investment opportunities have historically been limited to larger institutional investors, and AcreTrader is breaking down those barriers to democratize the asset class.”

To learn more about the funding round or how AcreTrader’s real estate investments benefit from stable land value and annual dividend returns, visit acretrader.com.

