ChartIQ Debuts Updates To Desktop Integration Platform, Finsemble 4.0

ChartIQ, a solution that aims to improve decision making for traders, analysts and compliance officers, formally announced the release of improvements to its Finsemble desktop platform.

“Many organizations don’t realize that the way they are working just isn’t working. Within the finance industry alone, end-users are using dozens, often hundreds of different applications that do not easily connect or communicate with each other. This is a huge waste of time and money, not to mention a barrier to innovation,” said ChartIQ CEO Dan Schleifer.

The development comes after ChartIQ added post-trade visualization capabilities, improving order processing and TCA analysis. Now, with the new updates, Finsemble end-users will have access to advanced application management, updated user experience and improved desktop support.

Additionally, developer features include FDC3 support, as well as a new user guide and start-up tutorial.

“Desktop interoperability platforms like Finsemble 4.0 and now the emerging FDC3 applications, are creating more efficient workflows and alleviating application overload – ultimately changing the way the finance world works,” Schleifer added.

To learn more about the smart desktop software, visit chartiq.com.