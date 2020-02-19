ChartIQ Expands Platform, Adds Post-Trade Analytics Solutions: 'The Bigger Picture'

In a move to further transparency in financial markets, the Charlottesville, Virginia-based fintech, ChartIQ, announced the introduction of Post-Trade Visualization, an analysis solution thatimproves decision making for traders, analysts and compliance officers.

CEO Dan Schleifer spoke with Benzinga regarding his firm’s role in disrupting the trade analytics space.

About ChartIQ

Founded in 2012, ChartIQ offers a holistic HTML5 charting and data visualization solution for brokerages, traders, institutions and platforms.

“We’ve been known as the pre-trade charting and technical analysis that powers your ETrades and Yahoo! Finances,” said Schleifer.

Alongside its visual tools, ChartIQ leverages partnerships with Xignite, Estimize and Reuters, among others, to help clarify happenings in the market.

Why ChartIQ?

“We live in a world of too much data,” the CEO siad.

ChartIQ clears the picture; the firm’s technology enables deep insight into the market at millisecond intervals.

“We take massive amounts of data, from multiple sources, and pull it together in a way that’s clear and obvious,” Schleifer said.

ChartIQ’s core solutions include the following:

APIs adaptable to any UX design

Charting and drawing tools

Technical indicators

Time series and fundamental data

“It’s about being able to shine the light of visualization on that data, and to illuminate what’s going on,” he said.

Adding Context To Technicals

ChartIQ aggregates, contextualizes and merges fundamental and technical insights.

Schleifer pointed to his firm’s partnership with Estimize, a crowdsourced earnings estimate platform.

“They collect independent buy- and sell-side analyst revenue and earnings targets for every stock listed in North America,” he said.

“We’ve created a visualization that allows traders to see not only how the stock performed relative to expectations in the past — as far as what Wall Street thought — but also in the future.”

Order Transparency, Compliance

With its move into post-trade, ChartIQ will now improve order processing and TCA analysis.

The offering includes real-time alerts, volume flows, communications data and order analysis tools.

In an example, Schleifer said the new tools allow users to better understand and address questions concerning market rotation, term structure, liquidity, interrelationships and order fading.

“[It's] looking at a broader slice of the market — whether that is the term structure of the yield curve, or the term structure of commodities contracts going out into the future — and seeing the interplay as real time data is ticking by.”

Next Steps For ChartIQ

“We think we’re going to be able to bring some new and different insight into how markets behave.”

Schleifer told Benzinga ChartIQ will be broadening its intermarket analysis and order execution capabilities.

“[Understanding] how an order was executed and how the market was behaving at the time” will be a capability, he said.

To learn more about ChartIQ’s market data solutions, visit chartiq.com.

