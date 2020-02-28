CME Group Nabs Predata's Commodity, Fixed Income Signal Suites

Predata, a predictive analytics platform, formally announced it will be providing eight signal suites for commodity and fixed income products to CME Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), a futures exchange.

“It’s been an exciting start to 2020 for us here at Predata,” said Hazem Dawani, CEO of Predata. “Our predictive analytics have been recognized for successfully preparing customers for several recent geopolitical events including last September’s attacks on Saudi oil facilities, Iran’s retaliation against the United States for killing Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, and the recent market sell-off due to coronavirus fears.”

The development means that Predata analyses are now viewable on CME’s DataMine, a self-service platform for market and alternative data.

Predata Will Generate Predictive Analytics For The Following Products:

Oil

Natural Gas

Precious Metals

Base Metals

Grains

Eurodollar

Treasuries

“These signals uncover predictive behavior in online attention, allowing users to globally monitor geopolitical risk factors for these major commodities and fixed income products, detect early indications of supply concerns, and perform cross-national analysis of emerging trends,” Dawani said.

