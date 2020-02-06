ChartIQ Intros Post-Trade Visualization For Trade Reconstruction

ChartIQ, a software company for data visualization and charting, formally announced the introduction of Post-Trade Visualization, a solution for increased order transparency and compliance.

“In the aftermath of the financial crisis, companies invested billions of dollars preparing for regulations like Dodd-Frank and MiFID II,” said Dan Schleifer, CEO and co-founder at ChartIQ.

“The vast number of systems that go into the execution of an order result in mountains of data and very little actionable insight. By using Post-Trade Visualization, firms are armed with an intuitive solution that visually maps and accurately portrays the behavior of all aspects of order execution.”

As part of the development, Post-Trade Visualization will provide increased regulatory capabilities for traders, analysts and compliance officers.

Here Are Some Of ChartIQ's Features

Real-time alerts, volume flows and IOI data

Merger of proprietary, market and 3rd party data for order analysis

Visual timeline of phone and text communications

“There are a multitude of data streams necessary to tell the future story of a single order. Visualization shines a light into every detail that goes into the execution of an order, which is critical for traders who need to respond and adjust based on current market activity, and for compliance officers who require a complete picture of a trade lifecycle” said the company’s Vice President of Product Management, Eugene Sorenson.

Photo by M. B. M. on Unsplash