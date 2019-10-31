'Fantastic Innovation Coming Out Of Africa': Sanlam Investments Targets Emerging Market Growth

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is Sanlam Investments, an investment and insurance company.

Background

The South African fintech provides financial solutions to institutions and individuals through a network of partners in approximately 50 countries.

The firm is a subsidiary of Sanlam Group, which serves low-, middle- and high-income clients across the Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, and Sanlam Corporate business clusters.

Public, Private Market Access

Sanlam Investments is comprised of asset management funds that direct funds into passive and active growth opportunities in public and private markets.

“We are extremely honored to be included in this prestigious awards category. It's a testament to fantastic innovation coming out of Africa, particularly in the financial service industry,” a Sanlam spokesperson said in response to the company's Global Fintech Award nomination.

“As part of the largest insurance company in Africa, we take great pride in our clients experience of our brand and work tirelessly to innovate constantly to ensure we remain future fit and relevant.”

Going Forward

The firm has introduced various financial solutions, mostly targeted at younger, more tech-savvy generations.

Whether an investor, adviser, or institution, Sanlam said it delivers exceptional growth opportunities in the active, multi-management and passive, index-tracking spaces for clients.

To find out more, visit the Sanlam Investments website.

