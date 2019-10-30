Warrior Trading Spearheads Education, Mentoring With Real-Time Trading Simulator

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is Warrior Trading, an education community for day traders and investors.

Background

Launched in 2012, the California fintech delivers educational content to over 500,000 active followers and premium members.

The firm's core product offerings include educational resources, stock market simulators and chat rooms.

Recent Developments

Warrior Trading recently unveiled a real-time trade simulator designed for risk-free, practice trading.

Warrior’s commitment to helping traders become profitable has driven its pursuit of partnerships with NYSE and NASDAQ to provide students with Level 2 Quotes, real-time charting and instant execution.

The simulation software provides advanced reporting metrics that allow for performance analysis in current market conditions.

The trading simulator comes as an addition to an already diverse group of education, mentoring and trading tool offerings.

Going Forward

Warrior Trading is a destination for premium day and swing trading education. One of the firm’s core products, Warrior Pro, provides professional mentoring services, a self-paced accelerated learning program, a trading chat room and stock scanning tools.

The firm aims to build on its critically acclaimed trading room services, which are hosted by expert traders from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and provide guidance and education on multiple trading strategies.

To find out more information, please visit the Trading Courses section on the Warrior Trading website.

