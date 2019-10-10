Funding Solution Become Helps Qualify Businesses For Lending Opportunities

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is the Become, an express funding solution for businesses.

Background

Founded in 2016 as Lending Express facilitated in excess of $150 million in funding and over $150K members.

Recent Developments

Become is the rebranding of Lending Express.

The decision to rebrand resulted after leadership at the company wanted to build a more impactful business.

The transition was realized with the development of LendingScore, a metric that defines a business’s odds of receiving funding based on factors that lenders use in their analyses.

Become’s tech matches companies to lenders and develops a checklist of funding factors that help businesses receive funding.

Going Forward

In a response to being nominated for the Global Fintech Awards, Become Co-founder and CEO Eden Amirav said “We are so grateful to be nominated for this award. It’s tremendously exciting having Become’s platform, particularly our new marketplace, recognized as a game-changing lending platform.”

That said, Become aims to further improve upon its value-add marketplace which rates fundability and connects businesses to lenders.