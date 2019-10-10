Online Trading Academy Innovates In Trading Education, Execution With CliK Technology

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is Online Trading Academy, a trading and education community.

Background

Founded in 1997, the California-based trading education solution initially started out as a trading floor.

Based on the success floor traders encountered, the firm transitioned to an educational institution that now supports close to 70,000 students in areas such as stocks, forex, futures, and options.

Recent Developments

In support of its goal to enrich lives, Online Trading Academy developed an education and trading platform: CliK.

The platform delivers an innovative education package and supportive community that helps students trade profitably.

Its key features are a strategy builder, supply-demand grid, intelligent alert system and multibroker and asset support.

The platform is built to meet the needs of inexperienced traders, with an emphasis on increasing financial literacy via a set of tools that help students execute with a customized rules-based system.

Going Forward

Online Trading Academy aims to further innovate, lowering barriers to learning, technology and self-confidence.

In the spring of 2019, Phase I of the CliK platform went live, allowing traders access to core and futures classes, simulations, charting and analysis tools as well as a trade builder, supply/demand grid and scanner.

