Ethic Wants To Make Your Pocket And Conscience Green

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is Ethic, an asset management platform for sustainability-focused wealth advisors and institutional investors.

Background

Founded in 2015, Ethic delivers personalized portfolio solutions that can be curated based on client values.

The firm aims is to help investors meet their financial goals via investing focused on environmental, social and governance — ESG — principles.

Recent Developments

Ethic believes the future of investing is closely associated with sustainability.

The business is driven via the development of separately managed accounts that track the market, aligning investment allocations to a client’s chosen sustainability criteria.

Last month, Fidelity investments, a diversified financial services company, partnered with Ethic in offering Fidelity advisors a solution to create personalized value-driven portfolios.

“We see a significant growth opportunity for advisors who incorporate an ESG investing approach because it drives more meaningful conversations with clients. That leads to advisors better understanding their clients’ life goals and how they can help them feel more fulfilled,” Bob Litle of Fidelity Institutional Asset Management said in a statement.

“Not only do we believe this will help advisors and their firms differentiate themselves, but it will also accelerate our industry’s move toward sustainable investing and further Fidelity’s goal to offer investment options that align with investors’ values.”

Going Forward

The role of advisors has grown in recent years, going beyond portfolio creation and financial planning, said Jay Lipman, co-founder of Ethic.

“Ethic empowers advisors to seamlessly become sustainability experts and take ownership of that conversation, engaging and retaining existing clients while simultaneously attracting new ones,” he said.

The company aims to analyze and predict sustainability issues, delivering high-return portfolios that help address environmental and social sustainability problems.

