Apex Clearing Spearheads Tech Innovation In Trading, Wealth Management Space

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is Apex Clearing, a custody and clearing engine for the wealth management and trading space.

Background

Founded in 2012, Apex Clearing leverages its offices in Dallas, New York, Chicago and Portland to deliver real-time execution, stock loans and financing, trade and risk management, as well as stable clearing services.

Apex Clearing's parent company, PEAK6, runs a proprietary trading group; securities clearing; execution; and custody business, as well as a venture investment arm.

Recent Developments

Apex Clearing, in pursuit of its mission to empower the future of wealth management, has expanded its executive team with two new hires: Josh Gray as chief technology officer and Dustin Kirkland as chief product officer.

“We are excited to add two such experienced technology professionals to our growing team,” Apex CEO Bill Capuzzi said in a statement.

“Both Josh and Dustin have impressive resumes, with past roles at some of the biggest tech companies in the world. We have no doubt their combined skills and expertise will help to elevate Apex Clearing’s technology capabilities.”

Going Forward

Last month, PEAK6 acquired Electronic Transaction Clearing, Inc. (ETC), a custodian and clearing provider for the institutional and trading space.

The acquisition is intended to complement Apex’s core retail-focused business. The development will align ETC and Apex to improve the flexibility, customizability and speed with which digital trading solutions are delivered to customers.

“We look forward to exploring how stronger alignment between ETC and Apex Clearing brands can result in growth and expansion for both companies and their respective clients,” Capuzzi said.

Related Links:

YAD Capital Brings Alternative Credit Investments To Fusion Foundation's Cryptofinance System

'Zillow For Commercial': Biproxi Aims To Transform Commercial Real Estate With Algorithmic Data Platform