Medean Aims To Improve Financial Wellness With New 'Journey' Feature

Medean, an all-in-one budgeting app founded in 2015, said Thursday it's launching Medean 2.0, an overhauled version of the existing application.

The app now fuses two existing elements — Medean Score and Achievements — into a new feature called Journey, which gives users the follow-through of specific financial health goals, the company said.

“Since starting Medean, we’ve helped users save an average of more than $2,000 per year, but that wasn’t enough,” Medean co-founder and CEO Erik Skjodt said in a statement.

"We knew there was an opportunity to help Medean users achieve better financial health at a much quicker rate. Medean 2.0 doubles down on our previous success, providing users a more concrete outline as to the steps they need to take in order to pay off debt, save more and invest."

The apps makers aim to fill holes left by other fintech services. Medean said it takes a holistic approach toward personal finance, better educating and guiding people on debt payment, saving and investing.

Related Links:

CrossFirst IPO: What You Need To Know

Trading Bandwidth For Crypto: NOIA Brings New Tech, Cisco Partnership To Programmable Internet Space