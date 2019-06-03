Why Every Trader Should Attend The Benzinga Trading Summit

Benzinga is hosting its first-ever Trading Summit in New York City June 20. This exclusive event facilitates education from the biggest names in day trading and investing. Attendees will have access to top educators, vetted microcap companies and leading investment technologies, all for a good cause, too.

Proceeds from this inaugural event will go towards breast cancer research as well as trader education through the partnership with nonprofit Traders4ACause.

Ahead of the event, the Benzinga team has been crafting the best agenda and content lineup to highlight each educator’s specific set of skills and expertise.

What To Know

The Trading Summit will take place in the heart of the financial industry at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, a prestigious venue in the space.

Catering to the education of traders and investors ranging in experience and capital, two separate rooms of content will run concurrently, covering a wide-range of relevant topics.

The main stage will feature carefully selected thought leadership from pioneers like Peter Schiff, Tim Seymour, Chris Camillo and more. Speakers will partake in short, TED-style talks, exclusive panels and trading technology education.

The smaller, more intimate Trader’s Lounge is geared up for everything necessary to execute a great trade. Traders will have access to live-trading from professionals like Anne-Marie Baiynd, Todd Gordon, Jerremy Newsome, Kenny Glick and Christian Fromhertz, as well as live Q&A and the opportunity for guided learning and future connections.

Why To Attend

Imitation is the highest form of flattery. At the Benzinga Trading Summit, attendees will learn directly from real people with real success in diverse markets and sectors. No videos or slideshows -- just real education and real exposure.

In addition to learning from the professionals, curated networking offers the opportunity to learn from peers, experience new trading styles and develop the most effective edge in the stock market.