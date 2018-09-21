A Fintech Friday Look At Three Bay Area Disruptors

The world of financial technology is growing at an exponential pace, with new markets being researched and developed every day. The total value of fintech investments in 2017 totalled $30 billion, while 2018 is on pace for $35 billion, according to a study by Statista.

Benzinga is hosting the Fintech Summit Nov. 14 in San Francisco and gathering leaders in payments, lending, capital markets, blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

In the spirit of fintech Fridays, here's a look at three of the hottest Bay Area startups in the space.

Trizic

Wealth management company Trizic produced a platform to easily and effectively deliver wealth management solutions. Their technology “combines portfolio management, trading and operations into a single, enterprise-grade platform," according to the company.

Trizic offers features such as intelligent cash management, automated trading and rebalancing, tax-optimized portfolio management and client billing.

WeFinance

San Francisco-based WeFinance is a loan crowdfunding platform that allows users to borrow money from their community with the use of personalized loan listings and customizable loan parameters such as interest rates and duration.

The platform is designed to inspire trustworthy and personal lending. “By leveraging their own networks, our borrowers get the rates they deserve from people who have information about their creditworthiness that banks don’t, and leverage that show of trust to get better rates from other potential lenders as well," the company said.

Upstart

Online lending marketplace Upstart uses non-traditional factors to determine the worthiness of loans for borrowing. Determinants like education, job experience and savings are factored into credit decisions.

Loans offered range anywhere from $1,000 to $50,000 with interest rates from 8.36 percent to 29 percent, according to the company website.

