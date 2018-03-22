Even Financial Announces Expanded Partnership With Credit.com; Will Power Personal Loan Marketplace

Fintech service provider Even Financial has announced an expanded partnership with Credit.com that will make it the sole provider of Credit.com’s personal loan marketplace.

The change will allow Credit.com users to get matched with personal loan offerings that can be approved in real-time without leaving the site thanks to Even’s technology. Previously, users looking for personal loans on the site were referred to individual lender websites.

According to a release, Credit.com’s integration of Even’s technology will soon expand to other areas, including mortgages, savings accounts, and insurance.

“Our goal is to provide the best search, comparison and recommendation API for financial products and services to power the offerings of partners like Credit.com with a complete range of integration options” Even Financial CEO and Founder Phill Rosen told Benzinga.

The two firms had previously worked together on email marketing, and Even had been a provider of Credit.com’s personal loans offering. Now, Even is powering its entire personal loans marketplace.

Even Financial had previously announced a $3 million funding round, which Rosen said would be used to scale their engineering team, create more features, and add more partners.

“When a company like Credit.com works with us, they can immediately start or scale their financial products and services offerings with all of the necessary compliance and transparency,” he said. “This is a win all around, for the consumers, who are getting the best experience, our partners, who are growing revenues, and the financial institutions, who are able to more efficiently acquire customers and scale their affiliate business.”