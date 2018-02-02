How This Founder Is Using Fintech To Give Women More Financial Control

Benzinga is proud to introduce the Benzinga Women’s Wealth Forum, a space where women can learn how to empower themselves through financial technology and be inspired by the stories of powerful women in finance.

Ahead of the March 21 event, we’re highlighting the stories of some of the leading women in the financial services industry.

Our next installment is an interview with Nora Apsel, co-founder of Morty.

Give us the elevator pitch for your company.

Nora Apsel: Morty is an online mortgage broker. Our mission is to empower homebuyers to make smarter home financing decisions. With a modern tech stack and a marketplace of lenders, we offer customers the most options, great rates, and a transparent process.

What trends and ideas do you think will dominate the fintech discourse in 2018?

Transparency, democratization and open access. The trend seems to be that people want to be informed and understand what they’re doing; they want to feel empowered and in control of their own financial health.

Millennials especially seem to be establishing their own path—doing things our own way—people don’t feel the need to do things the way that their parents did, unlike generations before.

For us—Brian, Adam, and I—we’re all equally passionate about finding solutions to a problematic industry and making it more accessible to navigate.

What surprised you the most in the fintech industry in 2017?

That there wasn’t more innovation in the mortgage space. It’s the only lending vertical that hasn’t moved online- credit cards, student loans, small business loans, personal loans- all have a big online presence. There is still so much to be done in mortgage, it’s exciting.

Does fintech open up new financial opportunities for women? If so, how?

Yes! For years most women didn’t have control over their own finances, and now we’re coming into an age where women from all walks of life are taking control of it rather than being controlled by it. All of a sudden, women are being armed with these great tools to to grow themselves and their own wealth; financial independence allows women to be more independent in life, which allows them to ultimately achieve more things.

The fintech startup world recognizes these issues, and to tap into this huge demographic there is a real need for diversity within the industry. That has started to, and I think will continue to, open up a lot of employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for women—and I have to say, it’s pretty cool to be in the middle of it right now.

What about your company makes you excited to go to work?

There are two parts really. First, the fact that I love our team and that I get to be around so many unique, smart people everyday.

The second is our customers and the impact we're having. Getting a mortgage doesn't have to be scary, stressful, or painful. And important financial decisions shouldn't be imposed on anyone in a high-pressure or salesy environment. The greatest reward I get is seeing our customers—many of whom are first-time homebuyers—using Morty to make educated decisions about their mortgage while saving money in the process.

To hear Apsel's story of how she built Morty, be sure to grab a ticket to the Benzinga Women's Wealth Forum March 21.

Photo credit: Morty