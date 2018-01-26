Swell Investing Launches Platform Redesign

Swell Investing, the online platform that focuses on impact investing and companies solving global challenges, announced a complete redesign to start the year.

The redesign allows customers to get a better understanding of what the companies they’re investing in actually do, said CEO Dave Fanger.

“We met with probably over 100 users through research sessions. That led us to understand some things that they would like to experience more in our account experience. It was a lot more than just the performance — it was more around ‘what more can I understand about where the market is going and what the company is doing?’”

In addition to seeing a breakdown of the six impact portfolios — green tech, clean water, zero waste, renewable energy, disease eradication and healthy living — users can now see news and market analysis intended to frame the individual companies in the context of world events and put a face to the name. They can also dive deeper into what each company is doing.

The redesign allows investors ton understand what it means, for example, to be in Swell's disease eradication portfolio and what healthy living stocks look like, said Product Designer Sarah Reinhoff.

“The reason why we created the next iteration of this experience is people still felt like they didn’t have access to these companies and they needed more information.”

A Year Of Growth

Since its launch in May as a subsidiary of Pacific Life, Swell Investing has grown to 3,000 customers and $14 million in assets under management.

The average age of Swell’s customers is 35, and 75 percent of customers are between 25 and 44, Fanger said. The company intends to position itself as a leader in the impact investing space, a growing theme among younger investors.

“We’re all about impact at Swell, so showcasing what these companies are doing is what we’re trying to bring home to the individuals joining our platform,” Fanger said.

