Tron Overtakes Litecoin, Founders Take Jabs At Each Other On Twitter
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 05, 2018 10:22am   Comments
Tron Overtakes Litecoin, Founders Take Jabs At Each Other On Twitter

Figureheads of two of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet took some passive-aggressive jabs at one another on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Thursday as investors try to sort through the dozens of billion-dollar digital currencies to determine which ones will be long-term winners.

It started when Litecoin creator Charlie Lee gave his take on TRON…the movie.

Of course, Lee’s comments were actually a thinly veiled swipe at popular cryptocurrency Tron, which has come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to become one of the seven largest global cryptocurrencies by market cap.

The price of Tron is up 480 percent in the past week and nearly 10,000 percent in the past month. Tron ’s market cap now stands at a staggering $13.8 billion. The price of Litecoin, on the other hand, is up a relatively modest 3.9 percent in the past week and 146 percent in the past month.

Despite the gains, Tron leapfrogged Litecoin in market cap for the first time this week, bumping Litecoin down to No. 8 on the list of top cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Tron founder Justin Sun quickly fired back at Lee on Twitter for selling his personal stake in Litecoin.

With all the excitement and drama among the latest upstart cryptocurrencies, bitcoin may be flying a bit under the radar for a change. Less than a week into 2018, the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) is up another 9.3 percent.

Image credit: BTC Keychain, Flickr

Posted-In: Charlie Lee cryptocurrency Justin SunFintech News Forex Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

