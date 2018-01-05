Tron Overtakes Litecoin, Founders Take Jabs At Each Other On Twitter

Figureheads of two of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet took some passive-aggressive jabs at one another on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Thursday as investors try to sort through the dozens of billion-dollar digital currencies to determine which ones will be long-term winners.

It started when Litecoin creator Charlie Lee gave his take on TRON…the movie.

People keep asking me about it... fine, I will give my opinion. I loved the original TRON movie but was meh about the latest one. I feel like it is extremely hyped without a lot of substance. pic.twitter.com/KIWAR18eTn — Charlie Lee [LTC] (@SatoshiLite) January 4, 2018



Of course, Lee’s comments were actually a thinly veiled swipe at popular cryptocurrency Tron, which has come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to become one of the seven largest global cryptocurrencies by market cap.

The price of Tron is up 480 percent in the past week and nearly 10,000 percent in the past month. Tron ’s market cap now stands at a staggering $13.8 billion. The price of Litecoin, on the other hand, is up a relatively modest 3.9 percent in the past week and 146 percent in the past month.

Despite the gains, Tron leapfrogged Litecoin in market cap for the first time this week, bumping Litecoin down to No. 8 on the list of top cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Tron founder Justin Sun quickly fired back at Lee on Twitter for selling his personal stake in Litecoin.

I love @SatoshiLite and @litecoin. It is a pity that @SatoshiLite has sold all of his LTC https://t.co/dWQIfWaP58 but we locked up all #TRX we have until 2020 https://t.co/stpx1rFkUR because we have confidence in #TRON and devoted our lives to it. https://t.co/oUrPtkr0Jd — Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) January 4, 2018



With all the excitement and drama among the latest upstart cryptocurrencies, bitcoin may be flying a bit under the radar for a change. Less than a week into 2018, the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) is up another 9.3 percent.

Congrats @justinsuntron, but you're making the wrong comparison. You've printed over 34% for yourself ($6B!) versus LTC that I bought and mined. I also didn't sell for 6 years, yet you've only locked yours up for only 2 years. Lock it up for 6 years if you're really confident! https://t.co/XyVkcasiKW — Charlie Lee [LTC] (@SatoshiLite) January 4, 2018

