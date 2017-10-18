Video: Can Financial Services Ever Work As One Tech Ecosystem?

“Financial services” and “open source technology” might seem diametrically opposed. After all, how are institutions supposed to work together when there are decades of legacy technology systems to wade through and books of regulations to follow?

However, several entrepreneurs and financial services executives believe an interconnected industry is possible. Four of them met to speak at the Benzinga Fintech Summit in San Francisco last month to discuss how the finance industry can learn to open up a little in a panel titled "Building A Financial Services Ecosystem: How To Best Integrate Data & Tools."

Gabriele Columbro, executive director of the Symphony Software Foundation, Mazy Dar, CEO of OpenFin, and Andy Ambrose, CEO of LiveOak Technologies chatted with TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) managing director of trading products John Hart. Check out their discussion below.

Photo: Gabriele Columbro, executive director of the Symphony Software Foundation and Andy Ambrose, CEO of LiveOak Technologies sit on the Collaboration Tools panel at the Benzinga Fintech Summit.

Posted-In: Benzinga Fintech Summit Fintech Liveoak Technologies OpenFin Symphony Software Foundation TD AmeritradeFintech

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.