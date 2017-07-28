Top Companies In San Francisco Using Tech To Upgrade Personal Finance

Personal finance and investment is a delicate industry for a number of reasons. Many people who chose to invest their hard-earned cash take their finances very seriously, whether they invest independently or through an institutional investor. To make life easier for those with their money on the line, the finance industry has rolled out upgraded tech offerings in the form of fintech.

Silicon Valley is a breeding ground for cutting edge technology designed for personal investing. These companies have introduced a wave of innovation by using new tech to help people invest smarter. San Francisco, the site of the Benzinga FinTech Summit on September 28th, is a hub for the growing injection of technology in personal finance. These Bay Area fintech companies could one day replace your financial advisor. NerdWallet - NerdWallet, Inc. builds online tools that provide information, insights, and consumer-driven advices about personal finance to consumers.They help users navigate and get clarity regarding their personal finances. PayActiv - PayActiv fixes inefficiencies and helps businesses by using its financial wellness program which partners with employers to provide a suite of services for employees to manage their present financial needs, avoid fee and debt traps, and save for their future Divy (LA) - Divy's search technology allows you to uncover investment ideas. Divy purpose is to enable a generation of first-time investors and savers, providing a foundation of financial literacy and social responsibility HEDG - Hedge is a platform offering personalized investing tools. Its goal is to empower users to easily build their own investment portfolios, share tips with their networks while having the option to connect with real advisors, planners, brokers and managers. Motif Investing - Motif investing uses an innovative, transparent social platform enabling individuals and investment advisors to build stock and bond portfolios around everyday ideas and broad economic trends. SigFig - SigFig is an online investment advisory company, provides fee-based portfolio management services to individuals. The company offers managed accounts that provide a portfolio of low-cost and commission-free exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from Vanguard, iShares, and Schwab. Wealthfront - Wealthfront offers direct indexing, a service that uses individual securities to single out tax-loss harvesting opportunities, on balances over $100,000. Combined with the daily tax-loss harvesting that Wealthfront offers on all taxable accounts.

