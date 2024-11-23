Benzinga World Championship Of Trading: Third And Final Contest Top Trader Up Over 2,000%, It's Not Too Late To Join, Compete For $15,000

The third and final monthly contest in Benzinga's paper trading competition powered by TradeZero kicked off on Nov. 15, giving contestants a chance to take home over $15,000 in cash and prizes as part of the more than $30,000 in cash and prizes offered during the three-month run.

The current leader of the third contest has posted an impressive gain, but as past contests have shown, it's still anyone's game.

The Contests: Powered by TradeZero, the World Championship of Trading is the ultimate trading competition for investors to prove their keen eye during a three-month time period.

Contestants start each contest with a paper balance of $100,000. Each investor will have around one month to generate the highest profits from a starting balance of $100,000 in a simulated trading account.

Contestants in the World Championship of Trading will have access to Benzinga's Live Squawk product.

Investors will also gain exposure to TradeZero's newly patented short-selling tools.

Here's the leaderboard for the second contest through Nov. 22:

1st: James C.: $2,194,368.83

2nd: Mayank B.: $594,080.03

3rd: Willis R.: $357,886.00

All of the top 10 traders on the leaderboard have a balance of at least $226,000, gaining over 126% during the contest.

The leaderboard features some familiar names from past monthly contests. People who have followed the contests also know that the leaderboard often changes from the first week to the last week, meaning it's not too late to sign up and compete before the Dec. 8 deadline and the contest end date of Dec. 14.

Past Leaders: Benzinga recently talked to first-place leader Sebastian N from the second monthly contest to find out more about how he generated the huge gains in a short time.

“I was definitely waiting for the election,” Sebastian told Benzinga. “To win this contest you gotta go big.”

Knowing that Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk had endorsed Donald Trump and the stock could gain from a Trump win, Sebastian said he tracked the electric vehicle stock.

The trader said the stock was already breaking out before the election and seemed like it was going to continue moving higher. Sebastain bought Tesla calls and made it the biggest trade he had made during the contest.

“If Trump wins, we’re gonna do well,” Sebastian said, recalling his trades.

The trader said he sold the Tesla calls shortly after Trump won the election, netting a large profit in the paper trading contest, but admits he could have made an even larger gain if he held onto them for longer.

Sebastian’s advice for anyone entering the third and final contest is to remember that the leaderboard is constantly changing and you can still win the contest.

“No matter where you are on the leaderboard, you can always improve on your trading.”

Andrea S., the winner of the first contest, went from $100,000 to more than $1 million in the paper trading account in less than a month.

Benzinga previously interviewed Andrea S., who was in the top 10 for most of the contest and was in first place several weeks.

Contest Rules: The contest is open to residents of the United States and Canada who are 21 years of age or older.

Traders will be able to buy simulated equities and options from U.S. markets during the contest periods starting with a balance of $100,000. No fractional shares will be allowed. Traders have to hold a minimum of one stock or option throughout the contest. A minimum of five days of one trade or more must be completed throughout each contest.

Interested investors have been able to sign up to join the contest since Friday, July 26. Signing up for the first contest will automatically register an entry in the second and third contests. Traders can sign up for the contests after the start dates as long as it is before a cutoff deadline.

The dates for the contests are listed below:

Contest 1: Sept. 15 through Oct. 14

Contest 2: Oct. 15 through Nov. 14

Contest 3: Nov. 15 through Dec. 14

The last days to register for the remaining contests are at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 7 and Dec. 8.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Wall Street Meets Main Street — Fintech Experts Weigh In On Retail’s Rise

Contest Prizes: Participants have the chance to win as much as $30,000 in cash and prizes during the contests. Travel and expenses will not be paid for the NYSE tour prizes.

Here are the prizes for the World Championship of Trading.

Contest 1:

First Place: $5,000 cash, lifetime of Benzinga Pro Essential, tour of the NYSE and lunch for two at the NYSE.

Second Place: $1,000 cash, one year of Benzinga Pro Essential.

Third Place: $500 cash, one year of Benzinga Pro Essential.

Contest 2:

First Place: $10,000 cash, lifetime of Benzinga Pro Essential, tour of the NYSE and lunch for two at the NYSE.

Second Place: $2,000 cash, one year of Benzinga Pro Essential.

Third Place: $1,000 cash, one year of Benzinga Pro Essential.

Contest 3:

First Place: $15,000 cash, lifetime of Benzinga Pro Essential, tour of the NYSE and lunch for two at the NYSE.

Find out more at the World Championship of Trading site.

The World Championship of Trading (the "Contest") involves the assembling and managing of a fantasy stock portfolio and not actual trading results. Contest information and results (collectively, the “Content”) have been made available for information and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered trading or investment advice or a recommendation as to any security. All trading involves risks. Neither Benzinga nor TradeZero make any representations and warranties with respect to the accuracy of the Content, nor do they accept any liability which may arise directly or indirectly from use of the Content. See the Contest's official rules for all terms and conditions.



TradeZero provides self-directed brokerage accounts to customers through its operating affiliates: TradeZero America, Inc., a United States broker dealer, registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC); TradeZero, Inc., a Bahamian broker dealer, registered with the Securities Commission of the Bahamas; and TradeZero Canada Securities ULC, a Canadian broker dealer, member firm of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). If you have any specific questions about TradeZero’s brokerage services, please reach out to the TradeZero broker dealer in your jurisdiction.