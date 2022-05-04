EXCLUSIVE: monday.com CFO Talks Remote Work Trends, Cultural Principles, And No-Code Tech

Zinger brief:

monday.com ($MNDY) CFO Eliran Glazer hosted a Town Hall for retail investors on the Public.com app.

Glazer addressed how hybrid work acceleration impacts collaboration software, monday.com’s competitive landscape, future product innovations, and more.

Work management software company monday.com ($MNDY) entered the public markets in June 2021. The company’s CFO Eliran Glazer recently answered questions from retail investors via a Town Hall event hosted by Public.com. Here’s an exclusive recap for Benzinga readers.

What is the biggest thing that investors misunderstand about your company?

Eliran Glazer: The biggest misperception with monday.com is that it is simply a project management tool. While project management is the largest use case since inception, we offer specific solutions for numerous use cases including CRM and sales, marketing and software development. We believe this will become more apparent to investors as our products continue to evolve.

Many companies are struggling to convince their employees to return to the office. How is monday.com positioned to grow alongside remote work trends?

EG: The hybrid work environment appears to be here to stay for many companies. There will be continued demand for greater coordination, speed and efficiency in this increasingly complex environment. With the monday.com platform and products, customers can accelerate these digital transformation trends by creating a more unifying workspace across departments while increasing their operational efficiency and productivity.

What does the competitive landscape look like for monday.com?

EG: There are a lot of great competitors in the collaboration workspace with products that are good in addressing a specific customer need. However, those solutions tend to be very specific or rigid. Our software is different. What makes our monday Work OS unique is that our platform is built on no-code technology. It allows users to easily build software applications and tools that fit their desired use case and evolving needs.

What kinds of investments will you be making to grow the business in 2022?

EG: Our investments will be focused in a few key areas. First, we will increase investments in innovation so that we continue to deliver superior products and customer experience to our users. Second, we see a significant opportunity to add and expand usage with our larger customers. Therefore, we plan to make significant investments to expand our capabilities to serve the upmarket. Lastly, we will continue to increase our global presence by making investments to expand geographically or partner with local sources to serve new or underpenetrated markets.

What are some new things you plan on launching in the coming months?

EG: From a product innovation perspective, we have done a lot over the past year with the launch of new products like workdocs, workforms and canvas. But, this is just the beginning. Over the next year, we will launch additional products within the monday Work OS and outside our platform with the intent of introducing monday to new customers. Additionally, we will continue to focus our R&D efforts on enhancing our existing platform by expanding its capabilities, features and performance.

Which intangible assets do you find most valuable to your company for now and future growth?

EG: Our culture is why we win. It is more than a catch phrase. The ‘monday.com way’ includes five key guiding principles: (1) transparency and trust, (2) customer-centricity, (3) product-first, (4) ownership and impact, and (5) speed and execution. We carry these values throughout every aspect of our business and are a key factor in our continued success.

Public.com members can view the full Q&A in the app. Open To The Public Investing is a member of FINRA and SIPC. This content is not investment advice. Investing involves risk of loss.