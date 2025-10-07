The IPO market is coming back to life in 2025, fueled by a favorable business climate under President Donald Trump’s second term and a burst in investor demand for new equity stories as risk sentiment runs at full throttle on Wall Street.

So far in 2025, 163 companies have gone public in the U.S., marking a 49.5% increase over the 109 IPOs of 2024. Total proceeds collected this year have reached $31 billion, a 17.1% rise from last year, and there's still a full quarter left to go.

The revival stands in stark contrast to the post-2021 cooldown, when high borrowing costs and rampant inflation had all but frozen new listings.

While still far from the frothy heights of 2021 — when 397 IPOs raised a staggering $142.4 billion — the IPO market is showing its strongest momentum in four years.

Biggest Quarter For IPO Market Since 2021

According to Renaissance Capital, the third quarter of 2025 marked a turning point. The U.S. IPO market saw 64 deals that raised $15.3 billion, making it the most active quarter since 2021.

"Renewed interest in growth stocks allowed many of these names to price above the midpoint," Renaissance said, noting a steady ramp-up in issuance from July through September.

Twenty-four IPOs raised over $100 million, led by headline names like Etoiles Capital Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EFTY) with $5.6 billion, Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR) with $1.3 billion and Figma Inc. (NYSE:FIG) with $1.2 billion. Figma, in particular, electrified Wall Street with a stunning 250% surge on its trading debut.

The shift in sentiment is also being reflected in market performance.

The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE:IPO), which tracks the performance of newly listed companies, is now outperforming the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) by roughly 1% in 2025, after lagging the benchmark by more than 6 percentage points last year.

Five IPOs Have Already Gained Over 400%—Did You Miss the Rally?

IPO returns have been staggering for a select few. Below are five standout performers that have surged more than 400% since debuting this year.

5) Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN)

Specializing in diagnostic and point-of-care biotech solutions, Anbio's February IPO priced at $5.00. Shares have soared to $28.27, a 470.34% gain despite recent volatility.

4) Diginex Ltd. (NASDAQ:DGNX)

A fast-growing software company specializing in decentralized digital identity and compliance tools, Diginex raised $9 million in January. The stock has risen 492.88% since its $4.00 IPO.

3) Rich Sparkle Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPA)

A provider of commercial support services in Southeast Asia, Rich Sparkle listed in July at $4.00 per share. Its current price of $27.40 marks a 585% surge.

2) Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS)

This biotech firm, which focuses on hormone-related therapies, has exploded since its June debut. From an IPO price of $7.00, the stock now trades at $52.23, up 647.27%, giving it a market cap of over $4 billion.

1) Epsium Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSM)

A distributor operating in niche industrial sectors, Epsium debuted in March at $4.00. Shares now trade at $32.30, up 707.63%. The company raised just $5 million through a modest 1.25 million share offering.

