Shopify's Explosive Earnings Draw Attention Toward Direxion's SHOP-Centric Bull, Bear ETFs

Last week, e-commerce powerhouse Shopify Inc. SHOP delighted investors with a strong performance with its latest financial disclosure, beating Wall Street analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Indeed, the report represented one of the most important disclosures from the company due to the broader implications of the Trump administration's tariffs. Still, with SHOP stock now arguably commanding a rich premium, both bulls and bears can make their case.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Shopify posted earnings per share of 35 cents, beating the consensus view of 29 cents, thus resulting in a positive surprise of 40%. In the year-ago period, the company posted EPS of 26 cents. On the top line, Shopify generated $2.68 billion, exceeding expectations of $2.55 billion. One year ago, the e-commerce specialist rang up $2.04 billion in sales.

Subsequently, several analysts — including those from JMP Securities, JPMorgan and Needham — either reaffirmed or maintained their "Buy" equivalent ratings on SHOP stock. JMP's Andrew Boone notably raised the price target of the equity to $185. Previously, the per-share expectation sat at $135.

Boone was especially impressed with the company's revenue and gross merchandise value (GMV) growth (excluding foreign-exchange-rate fluctuations) accelerating to 30% and 29% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Further, Shopify has been gaining market share in enterprise accounts while macro fundamentals remain healthy.

It's also worth pointing out that the tariffs issue — which represented a major concern heading into Shopify's Q1 earnings disclosure in early May — was apparently not a material factor. CFO Jeff Hoffmeister remarked that while the company factored in a potential impact from the levies, those fears did not materialize, per an earnings conference call transcript.

Still, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for SHOP stock. As stated earlier, some investors may be concerned about the arguably rich premium that the security carries. Currently, SHOP exchanges hands at approximately 144 times trailing-year earnings. To be fair, valuation ratios aren't objectively or inherently meaningful though they may provide a relative mechanism for comparison.

Fundamentally, some of the details don't seem particularly encouraging. Perhaps the biggest concern may be the Q2 gross profit margin of 48.6%. While this may sound robust by itself, this figure represents a compression from the year-ago quarter's gross profit margin of 51.1%. Essentially, Shopify is keeping less money from each dollar of sales after covering the direct costs of providing its service, which may affect investor sentiment down the line.

The Direxion ETFs: With both sides of the aisle featuring rational arguments, traders have ample reason to consider one of Direxion's latest exchange-traded funds. For the optimists, the Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF SHPU seeks the daily investment results of 200% of the performance of SHOP stock. For those with shorting aspirations, the Direxion Daily SHOP Bear 1X ETF SHPD seeks 100% of the inverse performance of the namesake equity.

A core attribute of Direxion ETFs is convenience. Typically, market participants interested in leveraged or short positions must resort to placing trades in the options arena. However, financial derivatives carry complexities that may not be suitable for all investors. In contrast, Direxion ETFs can be bought and sold like any other publicly traded security, thus offering an intuitive platform.

Still, prospective participants must be acquainted with these funds' unique risk profile. First, leveraged and inverse ETFs typically incur greater volatility than funds tracking benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq Composite index. Second, Direxion ETFs are designed for exposure lasting no longer than one day. Holding these ETFs longer than recommended may expose investors to value decay due to the daily compounding effect.

The SHPU ETF: As a fresh tradable product, the SHPU ETF features very limited trading data.

What can be said is that since its debut, the 2X bull fund has gained 1.52%.

Recent volatility has taken the wind out of SHPU's sails, so the next few sessions will be critical in establishing control.

The SHPD ETF: As with its bullish counterpart, the SHPD ETF so far has limited trading data.

Interestingly, since its debut, the inverse fund has gained roughly 5%.

Looking ahead, investors will digest the implications of the Q2 print with broader economic signals, which may impact SHPD's trajectory.

