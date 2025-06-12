Rising Hydrocarbon Sentiment Amid Tense Environment Bolsters Relevance For Direxion's XOMX, XOMZ ETFs

As one of the supermajors – a term used to describe the world's largest publicly traded companies – Exxon Mobil Corp XOM historically commands significant relevance. Much of the company's influence centers on its integrated business, which means that it controls various stages of the hydrocarbon sector, from exploration and production (upstream) to refining and marketing (downstream). However, shifting macro tides have added significant wrinkles to the narrative of XOM stock.

On the optimistic front, recent geopolitical dynamics have led to a cynical lift in hydrocarbon demand. During the midweek session, crude oil prices – along with the exchange-traded funds tracking the commodity – surged to a two-month high off escalating tensions in the Middle East. President Donald Trump announced that U.S. personnel stationed in the region were being moved out because "it could be a dangerous place."

At the heart of the escalation are mounting concerns that Israel may soon launch an attack on Iran. If so, a retaliatory response by the Iranian government can potentially jeopardize U.S. personnel, necessitating their departure. On Wednesday, Brent crude futures rallied nearly 5%, while XOM stock gained just under 2%. For the year, the security is up 1.62%, finally breaking into positive territory.

On a less controversial and cynical note, Exxon Mobil is doubling down on its efforts to promote industrial decarbonization, which involves carbon capture, storage and blue hydrogen. In fairness, these are long-term initiatives, which may take some time to play out for XOM stock. Nevertheless, the company is making significant progress through high-level contracts and partnerships.

Of course, not everything is rosy for the bulls. In particular, there is growing evidence that oil demand may have reached a peak. About a month-and-a-half ago, reports emerged that Saudi Arabia told its allies and industry participants that the oil-rich nation is prepared to endure a longer stretch of low prices without further supply cuts. Subsequently, without geopolitical shocks, the oil market may lack upside catalysts.

Another vexing issue for hydrocarbon providers is the rise of the electric vehicle. Earlier this year, Cox Automotive revealed that EV sales in the U.S. have grown by over 10% on a year-over-year basis, hitting 294,250 units sold in the first quarter of 2025. With the trend showing no signs of slowing down, the EV bull market could potentially crimp XOM stock.

The Direxion ETFs: With key narratives supporting both sides of the sentiment spectrum, swing traders may find utility with Direxion's sector-specific ETFs. For those who are bullish on Exxon Mobil, they may consider the Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares XOMX, which seeks the daily investment results of 200% of the performance of XOM stock. On the other hand, pessimists may target the Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares XOMZ, which seeks 100% of the inverse performance of the namesake equity.

Primarily, both ETFs offer a convenient mechanism for speculative activities. Ordinarily, if a trader wanted to use leverage on XOM stock – or to open a short position – the options market is the most obvious place to look. However, options strategies can be complicated. With Direxion ETFs, the underlying units can be bought and sold much like any other publicly traded security. Therefore, the learning curve is relatively shallow.

Still, prospective participants should realize that there are significant risks involved with Direxion ETFs. Inverse funds and especially leveraged funds tend to be far more volatile than funds that track the benchmark equity indices. Also, these specialized funds are designed for exposure lasting no longer than one day. Holding beyond the recommended period may lead to value decay due to the daily compounding effect.

The XOMX ETF: Introduced in late April, the XOMX ETF entered the market at an awkward time. Still, the aforementioned geopolitical events have lifted sentiment dramatically.

On Wednesday, the XOMX ETF gained over 3% while during the trailing five sessions, it moved up 14.5%, sending the price action firmly above the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA).

Given the youth of the fund, it's difficult to make projections. However, traders should watch volume levels, which haven't confirmed the upswing in price.

The XOMZ ETF: Also making its debut in late April, the inverse XOMZ fund got off to a strong start. However, the geopolitical temperature sank sentiment.

During the midweek session, the XOMZ ETF slipped just over 2%, while the trailing five sessions saw a loss of 1.83%. Currently, the price action is well below the 20-day EMA.

Due to renewed bullishness in hydrocarbons, volume levels have tanked for the inverse fund. However, momentum could rebound once the geopolitical framework normalizes.

Featured image by Petra on Pixabay.